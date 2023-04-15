On-duty BSNL daily wager dies of electric shock

Baramulla: An employee of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) died after receiving electric shock in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, 47, of Tantraypora, Pattan.
The incident occurred when Mir, a daily wager working with the BSNL was repairing a cable and touched an electric wire.
Locals immediately shifted him to Trauma Hospital Pattan where he was declared dead in arrival.
An official said that his body was later handed over to the legal heirs after completing legal and medical formalities.
Thousands of people participated in the funeral of the deceased employee and his body was later laid to rest at the local graveyard.