On-duty BSNL daily wager dies of electric shock

Baramulla: An employee of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) died after receiving electric shock in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, 47, of Tantraypora, Pattan.

The incident occurred when Mir, a daily wager working with the BSNL was repairing a cable and touched an electric wire.