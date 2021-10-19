On SC directions, DSEK initiates process to identify Covid-19 orphan students

Referring to the SC directions, the circular said that in case of difficulties in permitting the students to continue their education in private schools, they should be accommodated under the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The SC in its directions has said that steps should be taken by the concerned state governments for free admission of children who have lost both of their parents, or either of their parents after March 2020 and have dropped out of school.

“The state government should also furnish information on the number of such students studying in private and government schools and the mechanisms implemented to permit them to continue studying in their respective schools,” the SC guidelines read.

Meanwhile, referring to the SC directions, the DSEK in a circular said that directions had been given to the states and union territories to ensure that the benefit of the scheme reaches to the identified children at the earliest.

“The government should also ensure that the education of the children studying in private schools is not disturbed,” the SC guidelines read.