On way to hospital on a makeshift cot, pregnant woman delivers on roadside

Without losing any time, the villagers wrapped her in a blanket and carried her on a makeshift cot by covering 5 kilometers on foot to reach the road from where they could avail transport facilities to take her to the hospital.

“This is not the first time that a woman has given birth to a child while she was being taken to a hospital. In fact, in recent years, many patients were shifted to the hospital on shoulders due to lack of proper road connectivity,” locals said.

They said that their village was without road connectivity for the past many decades, putting them in a lot of hardships.

The residents said that they had been moving from pillar to post for so many years to get proper road connectivity approved for their village but nothing had materialised so far.

They have sought immediate intervention from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to provide health facilities to this village and direct the concerned authorities to repair and macdamise the road.