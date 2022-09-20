Onam celebrated at Central University of Kashmir

Ganderbal: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised several recreational activities to celebrate the Onam Festival, at Green Campus here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean DSW and Incharge Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, faculty members, students from different departments, senior functionaries of the university were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, complimented the DSW for celebrating the festival. He said the university promotes multicultural festivities and believes in the unity in diversity.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, described Onam as an auspicious festival of Kerala. He said the university will continue to celebrate festivals and events of other communities in order to inculcate the sense of togetherness among the students.

Prof. Zargar complimented the students from other states of the country for celebrating the festival in the varsity with enthusiasm and fervor. Dean DSW , Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah, in his remarks, said the initiative to celebrate the festival was taken by the students of Kerala. He said that Onam is a harvesting festival which celebrates the return of the King Mahabali/Maveli.

Dy DSW, Dr Faizan Ashraf conducted the programme proceedings while as IBM Students, Muhammad Jazeel proposed the vote of thanks.