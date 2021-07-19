One day NAAC awareness workshop held at GDC Bandipora

In his lecture, Malik presented a detailed and elaborative Power Point Presentation on different aspects of revised NAAC accreditation process. He highlighted the importance of careful preparation of Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQA), Self Study Report (SSR), Data Verification & Validation (DVV) and Student Satisfaction Survey (SSS) besides he threw light on Quantitative and Qualitative Metrics. The speaker gave historical perspective of NAAC with emphasis on its Vision, Mission, Core Values, mandate and functioning. He deliberated upon the 7-criteria of SSR and emphasised on upgrading the academic standards like teaching-learning, research, innovation, formation of dynamic Internal Quality Assurance Cells (IQAC), Student Councils, NCC & NSS units, Alumni among other committees in the College. Malik also shared the firsthand experience of NAAC preparation of GDC Bandipora to stimulate the interest and excitement of the participants, the spokesperson added in a handout.

The handout further read: on this occasion, Secretary Higher Education, Sushma Chauhan also joined the workshop. She appreciated the efforts of the coordinating College and the Divisional NAAC Committee. In her brief address, she emphasised on the fruitful results of the ongoing NAAC Awareness Workshop series and anticipated that through this process, the quality of higher educational institutions in J&K can be improved. She directed the Principals to gear up for NAAC accreditation of their institutions.