One dies as truck falls into gorge on highway

Police said a truck (RJ14G-4606) enroute Srinagar from Jammu went out of the control of its driver and fell in a deep gorge near Magarkote on the highway resulting in the death of one person on the spot.

A Police officer said that after getting information, Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the spot and shifted it to PHC Ramsu for identification.