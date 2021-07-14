One dies as truck falls into gorge on highway

Ramban: A truck driver died after the truck he was driving skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Magarkote on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.
Police said a truck (RJ14G-4606) enroute Srinagar from Jammu went out of the control of its driver and fell in a deep gorge near Magarkote on the highway resulting in the death of one person on the spot.
A Police officer said that after getting information, Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the spot and shifted it to PHC Ramsu for identification.
Police identified the deceased as Rajinder Kumar, 37, son of Khushi Ram of Mumbai.
Police registered a case FIR No 181 under sections 279, 337, and 369-A.