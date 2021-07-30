One person arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar: Police in Kulgam have arrested an accused person involved in kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl within one hour after the complaint was received.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police Station Kulgam received a written complaint from an individual alleging therein that her daughter was kidnapped and assaulted sexually by two persons ShahrukhSafdar Khan and Ishfaq Ahmad Khan, both residents of ChattabalKulgam.

It said that a case vide FIR No 183/2021 under the relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kulgam and investigation initiated.