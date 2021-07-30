One person arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar: Police in Kulgam have arrested an accused person involved in kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl within one hour after the complaint was received.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police Station Kulgam received a written complaint from an individual alleging therein that her daughter was kidnapped and assaulted sexually by two persons ShahrukhSafdar Khan and Ishfaq Ahmad Khan, both residents of ChattabalKulgam.
It said that a case vide FIR No 183/2021 under the relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kulgam and investigation initiated.
The statement said that during the course of investigation, a Police team headed by SHO Police Station Kulgam was constituted to arrest the accused persons involved in the commission of crime.
It said that the Police team after strenuous efforts and utilising all available means arrested one accused ShahrukhSafdar Khan within one hour after a complaint was received by Police.
The statement said that he has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
It said that efforts were on to effect the arrest of another accused involved in the commission of crime.
The statement said that as a part of investigation, necessary medico-legal formalities were carried out and the girl was handed over to her legal heirs.