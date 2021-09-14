Online education creating ‘virtual divide’

Director School Education Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir agrees that online education was not accessible by all.

“Around 40 percent of our students, according to our estimates, have no smart phone access,” he said. Calling it a hurdle in the delivery of education, he expressed hope that “education system would return to normalcy” and help children get back to school.

“We are ready with our teachers and schools but the situation is such that we are unable to call students to school. The risk and the perception of risk are both to be borne in mind,” Mir said.

The issue prevails even in families where parents do have a smart device.

If the parents are working, the gadgets remain inaccessible to children in the hours of class delivery.

In many cases, where availability of a gadget is not scarce, there is no parental control and supervision when kids are on smart devices at home.

Mir said that the department of education was aware of the unavailability of devices for many reasons in many families.

He said that the department started radio and community classes in far-flung areas to overcome the issue.

Mir said that in addition a learning management system ‘Alumnus’ was introduced to make class work and learning modules available online and ready to be accessed anytime by the students.