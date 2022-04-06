Online programme on application of drones begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A 15-day online programme on ‘Application of Drones in Agriculture’ began at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir on Wednesday.

The workshop is organised by IDP Cell, SKUAST-K in collaboration with AVIANA HV Bioscience Pvt Ltd, Bangalore under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.