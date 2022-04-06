Online programme on application of drones begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A 15-day online programme on ‘Application of Drones in Agriculture’ began at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir on Wednesday.
The workshop is organised by IDP Cell, SKUAST-K in collaboration with AVIANA HV Bioscience Pvt Ltd, Bangalore under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
The workshop aims to train participants in the basics of using multi-copter and fixed-wing drones and the various aerial imagery and products that can be used for agriculture purposes with the objectives to train the students in the basics of applications of drones in agriculture – spraying and crop monitoring, drone operating procedures, use, and handling of drone control software and complete training on sensors and data interpretation of drone imaginary.
About 55 students from various faculties and divisions of SKUAST Kashmir are participating in the workshop along with the team of the Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura, and IDP SKUAST Kashmir.
Prof. Raihana Habib Kanth, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura along with the course coordinator Dr Naveed Hamid welcomed the Course Instructor and briefed her about the achievements of SKUAST Kashmir in the field of agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship so far.