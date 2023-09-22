Open Air Gym inaugurated

Srinagar: DIG Central Kashmir Range (CKR) Sujit Kumar, in presence of Snigdha Chauhan, Principal Police Public School Srinagar inaugurated and dedicated an Open Air Gym to the wards of police martyrs of the school. The gym has been constructed under the civic action program (CAP) of J&K police.

On the occasion, beside the teachers and students of the school, Aslam Chaudhary C O AP 13th Batallion, Sajjad Khaliq Staff Officer to DIG CKR, Shah Jahan SDPO West were also present. Many of the students performed exercises on spot by using these gym items.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG said that martyrs and their families are “our top priority and the department is constantly taking steps towards their improvement.” He added that martyrs will always remain close to “our heart and it is a personal satisfaction to work for their betterment.”

The officer also expressed the hope that not only students but teachers can also benefit out of this facility. He said Jammu and Kashmir police has been earmarking a substantial amount of money for extending help to society under CAP and thanked police department for their concerns towards police martyrs.

At the end of the function Refreshment was also served to the guests.