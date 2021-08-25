Open drain in Baramulla becomes nuisance for residents, shopkeepers

Baramulla: Days after Baramulla district administration decided to restore the main drain at Tehsil road Baramulla, there has been no development on the issue.

The open drain has now become a nuisance for the locals as during the past few days several persons including some women fell into the drain, causing injury to them.

The drain from Baramulla Bus Stand to Post Office Baramulla has been a big failure due to its design and non-utility.

The drain was constructed to drain out the rain water from the road surface.

However, the executing agency constructed it above the surface of the road.