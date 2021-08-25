Open drain in Baramulla becomes nuisance for residents, shopkeepers

Baramulla: Days after Baramulla district administration decided to restore the main drain at Tehsil road Baramulla, there has been no development on the issue.
The open drain has now become a nuisance for the locals as during the past few days several persons including some women fell into the drain, causing injury to them.
The drain from Baramulla Bus Stand to Post Office Baramulla has been a big failure due to its design and non-utility.
The drain was constructed to drain out the rain water from the road surface.
However, the executing agency constructed it above the surface of the road.
The drain is also covered, leaving no option of cleaning it.
Following repeated pleas of the locals and the civil society members, the Baramulla district administration decided to open the drain and restore it.
A week ago, the authorities broke the slab of the drain and opened it up for unclogging.
However, days on, the process of restoration of the drain has not been yet started.
Resultantly, the drain has become dangerous for pedestrians.
“Several persons including some elderly persons and women fell into the open drain and were injured. Besides, pungent smell is emanating from the drain which causes inconvenience to the pedestrians,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a local.
As per the officials, the drain will be renovated and revamped by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that had earlier constructed it.
The unclogging of the drain is likely to be carried by the Municipal Council Baramulla.
The worst-affected are the shopkeepers located close to the drain.
Urging the authorities to take immediate steps for restoring the drain, a shopkeeper said that due to the bad smell emanating from the drain, their business had been affected as customers prefer to take alternate routes to avoid the unpleasant stench.
“If authorities are interested in restoring it, they must start the work. Otherwise, the open drain can cause a serious mishap,” said Muhammad Rafiq, a shopkeeper.