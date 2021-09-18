Open Jamia Masjid, Hazratbal for Friday prayers: Mehbooba Mufti

Rajouri: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday asked for immediate opening of all the religious places including Dargah Hazratbal and Jamia Masjid Srinagar for the devotees saying that these places of worship had been closed for Friday Prayers for long.

A statement of PDP issued here quoted Mehbooba as saying that these revered places remain unjustifiably closed for Friday prayers on the pretext of Covid-19 or for security reasons, depriving thousands of devotees from offering prayers there.

“On the security front, the authorities have been making repeated claims of ‘all is well’. They quote stone pelting incidents and instances of violence in general to back their claims. So what justifies the closure of these revered places for Friday prayers?” she said.