Orientation programme held at Beerwah

He stressed upon schools to ensure that all Students and Staff should actively participate in various activities under the Fit India movement Resource Person.

Sheikh Zahoor Ahmad who delivered a lecturer in programme said that Fit India Movement aims at behavioural changes – from sedentary lifestyle to physically active way of day-to-day living. Other RPs Abdul Latief Rather , Muneer Aslam Khan and Manzoor Ahmad Tali also highlighted the importance of physical fitness in day to day life.

All the PETs who participated in said programme thanked Principal DIET for conducting such programmes which helps in capacity building of Physical Education Teachers working in various Schools of District Budgam.