Our surveillance grid strong to detect, destroy enemy aircraft: Air Defense Brigade

Srinagar: The officials of the Air Defence Brigade at old airport Rangreth on Wednesday stated that their surveillance grid is strong enough to detect and destroy the enemy aircraft in case it tries to penetrate in their jurisdiction.

Talking to Greater Kashmir on the sidelines of equipment display and ploggathon organised for the school children, Lt Colonel Air Defense (AD) Brigade Alok Kumar said the equipment of AD Brigade are well placed at different spots as per their requirements and needs. "We have set up such a surveillance grid that if any enemy aircraft tries to penetrate in our areas we immediately detect and destroy it," Kumar said.

Briefing about the event, Lt Colonel Alok Kumar said the programme- equipment display and ploggathon was organised on behalf of Chinar Corp and Chinar AD Brigade.

"Under the equipment display we try to display the strength of India soldiers, particularly the AD equipment which have been put on display here for the students," he said.