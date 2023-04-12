Our surveillance grid strong to detect, destroy enemy aircraft: Air Defense Brigade

Srinagar: The officials of the Air Defence Brigade at old airport Rangreth on Wednesday stated that their surveillance grid is strong enough to detect and destroy the enemy aircraft in case it tries to penetrate in their jurisdiction.
Talking to Greater Kashmir on the sidelines of equipment display and ploggathon organised for the school children, Lt Colonel Air Defense (AD) Brigade Alok Kumar said the equipment of AD Brigade are well placed at different spots as per their requirements and needs. "We have set up such a surveillance grid that if any enemy aircraft tries to penetrate in our areas we immediately detect and destroy it," Kumar said.
Briefing about the event, Lt Colonel Alok Kumar said the programme- equipment display and ploggathon was organised on behalf of Chinar Corp and Chinar AD Brigade.
"Under the equipment display we try to display the strength of India soldiers, particularly the AD equipment which have been put on display here for the students," he said.
He said these equipment are able to detect and destroy the aircraft of enemies. "These equipment are basically used against the aircraft and aerial platforms of enemies but we put them in use in other spheres owing to the multiple roles and features of these equipment. We use them in hinterlands and border areas as well," he said.
Commandant AD Brigade, Brigadier Tarun Narulla said the multiple initiatives like equipment display are held by Chinar Corp with an aim to provide better exposure to the students so that they become better citizens tomorrow.
"Equipment display will enhance the motivation, ideas and vision of these students. Besides these events we have also taken an initiative of providing computer training to the students as well," he said.
He said the students, during the event collected plastic wastes during which emphasis was given on cleanliness. I hope that other agencies and schools should get motivated after this initiative and conduct such events to engage students in cleanliness drives," he said.
Meanwhile, the students who participated in the event were apparently impressed with the discipline of the Army and expressed their happiness for participating in the event.
"I am excited to be part of this event. I have bagged a medal in my participation in ploggathon. I urge other young girls and boys to participate in such events because this is the only way we can do away with drugs and get engaged in such events," said Huda Manzoor, a school student.
Another student, Salva from Rainawari said such events encourage the students to get engaged in extracurricular activities and urged the J&K government to hold such programmes across the Valley.