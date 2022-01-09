Outdated ILS CAT-I leading to frequent cancellations of flights at Srinagar Airport: Parliamentary Panel

“At present, ILS Category I is operational and maintained by AAI at RWY 31 of the Srinagar Airport,” the committee said.

It has taken serious note of the inconvenience and delays faced by the flyers, especially Members of Parliament, and international and domestic tourists due to such deficiencies at the Srinagar Airport.

The report states that the committee hopes that the Modernisation of Military Airfields (MAFI) project which was a turn-key project would enhance the operational capability by facilitating air operations of civilian aircraft even in poor visibility and adverse weather conditions while enhancing aerospace safety.

“The committee feels that Srinagar, being one of the most attractive tourist places in India, is visited by a large number of tourists and the absence of CAT-II or CAT-III facility at the Srinagar Airport hampers the flow of tourists to Kashmir, which in turn affects its economy badly,” the committee said.

It said that the ministry should impress upon IAF to install such a facility at the airport at the earliest.