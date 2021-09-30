Outreach programme with PMSSS stakeholders held at Amar Singh College

Srinagar: A day-long outreach programme with the stakeholders of Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) including student aspirants and parents was held at Amar Singh College, here.

Minister of State for Education, Govt of India, Dr. Subhas Sarkar and Chairman AICTE, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe addressed students online.

In the recorded video message, Dr Sarkar advised the students to take maximum benefit of PMSSS that is exclusively meant

for students of UTs of J&K and Ladakh. Chairman, AICTE, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe highlighted the aims and objectives of the scheme and conveyed his good wishes to the students.

The programme was held in collaboration with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), with Prof Ajeet Angral Consultant AICTE PMSSS as resource person and Chief Guest at the event.

The programme was attended by 250 student aspirants, parents and heads of various Higher Secondary Schools of Srinagar.