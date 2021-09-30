Outreach programme with PMSSS stakeholders held at Amar Singh College

Srinagar: A day-long outreach programme with the stakeholders of Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) including student aspirants and parents was held at Amar Singh College, here.
Minister of State for Education, Govt of India, Dr. Subhas Sarkar and Chairman AICTE, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe addressed students online.
In the recorded video message, Dr Sarkar advised the students to take maximum benefit of PMSSS that is exclusively meant
for students of UTs of J&K and Ladakh. Chairman, AICTE, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe highlighted the aims and objectives of the scheme and conveyed his good wishes to the students.
The programme was held in collaboration with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), with Prof Ajeet Angral Consultant AICTE PMSSS as resource person and Chief Guest at the event.
The programme was attended by 250 student aspirants, parents and heads of various Higher Secondary Schools of Srinagar.
Prof. Ajeet Angral provided a detailed description regarding registration, application submission, admission, error handling and course selection. He also stated that PMSSS is a revolutionary scholarship programme which has ensured equal opportunity for students of J&K to study at the prestigious colleges of the country.
On the occasion, Principal Amar Singh College, Prof. Bashir Ahmed Rather highlighted the importance of PMSSS in transforming the educational scenario and skill development. Prof. Rather welcomed the participants and said that AICTE has made PMSSS easier and hassle-free for the students.
Earlier, Dr. Syed Mutahar Aaqib in his opening remarks stated the aims and objectives of the programme and how the PMSSS scheme has evolved in the last 11 years. He also deliberated upon the benefits of PMSSS and highlighted various aspects of the scheme and its benefits for the students of UT.
The session was followed by a healthy and interactive question- answer session moderated by Nodal Officer, PMSSS, Prof. Ovais Shafi, in which a resource person responded to the queries to the utmost satisfaction of the stakeholders.
The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Dr Syed Mutahar Aaqib while the formal vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Syed Ishfaq Manzoor, Assistant Professor. The report of the session was prepared by Prof. Kasira, Head of the Department, Education.
This programme was part of the series of interactive workshops being conducted by AICTE in collaboration with J&K Higher Education Department in various degree colleges of the UT of J&K.
Workshops of Similar nature were organized at GDC boys Baramulla on 28th September, 2021 and GDC Kupwara on 29th September, 2021.