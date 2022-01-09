Over 1000 villages in J&K become ‘Har Ghar Jal’

Srinagar: The dawn of 2022 has brought joy in the lives of residents of over 1000 villages in Jammu and Kashmir, as every household in these villages has been provided with tap water connection under governments’s flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission, an official press release said.
According to the statistics from the Jal Shakti Department, 1077 villages have been provided with Functional Household Tap Water Connections (FHTC).
The progress report of Jal Jeevan Mission in Kashmir division reveals that 593 villages have been provided with 100 percent tap water connection. It includes 37 villages in Anantnag, 5 in Bandipora, 129 in Baramulla, 68 villages in Budgam, 147 in Ganderbal, 19 in Kulgam, 34 in Kupwara, 66 in Pulwama, 29 in Srinagar and 59 in Shopian.
Similarly, in Jammu division, 484 villages have been provided FHTCs under JJM. According to the data, Samba tops the list with cent percent FHTC coverage of 109 villages, followed by Doda with coverage of 105 villages and Jammu at third position with 100 percent coverage in 95 villages.
Besides, 100 percent FHTCs have been provided in Ganderbal and Srinagar in the first phase which includes 11 blocks, 383 panchayats and 925 villages.