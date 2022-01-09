Over 1000 villages in J&K become ‘Har Ghar Jal’

Srinagar: The dawn of 2022 has brought joy in the lives of residents of over 1000 villages in Jammu and Kashmir, as every household in these villages has been provided with tap water connection under governments’s flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission, an official press release said.

According to the statistics from the Jal Shakti Department, 1077 villages have been provided with Functional Household Tap Water Connections (FHTC).