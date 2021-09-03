Over 12,000 employees opt for Ladakh

Among others included 4712 employees of School Education Department, 1995 of Home Department and 1763 of Health and Medical Education Department, 67 employees of Agriculture Production Department, 944 of Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, seven of Election Department, 22 of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, 202 of Finance Department, two of Floriculture Department, 81 of Forest Department, 46 of GAD, one of Horticulture, 127 of Housing and Urban Development Department, 45 of Industries and Commerce, 41 of Information Department, 18 of Labour and Employment Department, six of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, 684 of PDD, 163 of RDD, four of Social Welfare Department, three of Tourism, 12 of Transport, 273 of Youth Services and Sports Department, 41 of Skill Development, five of ARI and Training, 41 of Culture Department, six of Revenue, 212 of Public Works Department, eight of Mining Department, four of Hospitality and Protocol, 99 of Cooperative Department, five of Higher Education and 453 of Jal Shakti Department opted to serve in Ladakh.

The notification mentioned that pursuant to statutory obligation contained under Section 89(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, options with regard to allocation of Ladakh were sought from all employees of the erstwhile state of J&K.