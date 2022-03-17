Over 150 OGWs arrested this year so far: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar Thursday termed the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) "one of the challenges" and said so far this year 150 such persons had been arrested.
“The OGW network is one of the challenges for the Police force and they don't remain OGW forever,” Kumar said talking to reporters after flagging off the Bharat Darshan tour of youth in Budgam.
Kumar said that OGWs remain silent and carry out militant activities.
“It is very difficult to identify them but so far we have arrested over 150 this year while others have also been identified," he said.
The Kashmir Police chief said that it was good that people were approaching Police when their wards go missing.
“People have faith in Police and we work jointly to bring back missing youth,” he said.
Kumar said that only those who have a family history of militancy, stone-pelting background and those who come under the influence of online propaganda pick up arms.
He said mostly the youth whose family member have been killed join militant ranks.
“Those youth who have a background of stone pelting and those who come under the influence of online propaganda, pick up arms,” he said urging youth to shun the path of violence.
The top police officer said that in the wake of recent killings, Army Dos and Don’ts have been issued to the policemen, CRPF personnel and even Army men intending to visit homes on leave.