Over 170 houses, 120 shops damaged in Surankote floods

Rajouri: The sanitation operation launched in Surankote town after the recent flood continued for a second consecutive day on Tuesday and is expected to take a day or two more to get complete.
As per an estimate of administration, water has caused damage to over 170 houses, 120 shops while 30 to 35 vehicles have suffered damages.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Dr. Basharat Hussain, said that the sanitation operation is going on in the town which entered its second day on Tuesday and is expected to take two more days to get completed.
He further said that tankers of Jal Shakti Department and Fire and Emergency Services have been pressed into service to flush water and mud from the houses and shops which is aimed to clean all houses and to prevent spread of diseases.
Regarding the loss estimate, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the loss report is to be finalised by Wednesday afternoon.
" Besides damage to around one dozen houses where house portions collapsed, around one hundred and seventy houses have been identified where water entered causing widespread damage of household commodities." ADC Poonch said.
He further said that there are around one hundred and thirty shops in the town which got affected with flood water as it entered these shops causing damage to commodities.
Regarding vehicles, ADC Poonch said that the number of vehicles that got damaged in flood water is around thirty to thirty five.