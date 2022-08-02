Over 170 houses, 120 shops damaged in Surankote floods

Rajouri: The sanitation operation launched in Surankote town after the recent flood continued for a second consecutive day on Tuesday and is expected to take a day or two more to get complete.

As per an estimate of administration, water has caused damage to over 170 houses, 120 shops while 30 to 35 vehicles have suffered damages.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Dr. Basharat Hussain, said that the sanitation operation is going on in the town which entered its second day on Tuesday and is expected to take two more days to get completed.