Over 200 persons rescued in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar: Thirty nomadic families along with their livestock were rescued in Pulwama on Saturday, Police said.

A statement of Police issued here said that Police in Pulwama received a distress call from the hilly area of Sangarwani Pulwama that some nomadic families had got stranded in the upper reaches of Namblan, Gaadar and Anderkhal beheks, who were struggling badly for food and shelter.