Over 200 persons rescued in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar: Thirty nomadic families along with their livestock were rescued in Pulwama on Saturday, Police said.
A statement of Police issued here said that Police in Pulwama received a distress call from the hilly area of Sangarwani Pulwama that some nomadic families had got stranded in the upper reaches of Namblan, Gaadar and Anderkhal beheks, who were struggling badly for food and shelter.
It said that Police sent rescue teams for operation and nomadic families consisting of more than 200 members along with their livestock were rescued and their essential commodities were shifted to the safer place.
A separate statement of J&K Police said that Police also carried rescue operations in central Kashmir’s Budgam and south Kashmir’s Shopian district and rescued many nomadic families comprising 34 members along with their livestock who were stuck in the higher reaches of Budgam and Shopian.