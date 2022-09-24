Over 2,000 JKPCC employees fail to get salaries for last 5-months

Kupwara: The employees of Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) Saturday continued their strike demanding the pending salary for the last five months.
The employees have been on a pen-down strike across Jammu and Kashmir for the last one month to press for their demand, but authorities have failed to address their issues.
They said that almost two thousand employees were working in the department including 750 permanent and 1300 daily wagers who are facing starvation.
“We have been efficiently performing our duties in the department for the last so many years and now we are being told that the corporation is facing a financial crunch,” President of the Employees Union Masood Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.
“I want to ask higher officials why we, along with our families, are being made to suffer. We are unable to pay the school fee for our children. The management of schools have issued threats that they will not allow our children to sit in the final examination if we fail to clear dues of our children,” he added.
The employees said they will continue their strike until they are paid their hard-earned salary. Meanwhile, Managing Director JKPCC Rajesh Kumar did not respond to repeated calls.
The employees have sought immediate intervention from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in this regard so that their miseries may end.