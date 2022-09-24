Over 2,000 JKPCC employees fail to get salaries for last 5-months

Kupwara: The employees of Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) Saturday continued their strike demanding the pending salary for the last five months.

The employees have been on a pen-down strike across Jammu and Kashmir for the last one month to press for their demand, but authorities have failed to address their issues.

They said that almost two thousand employees were working in the department including 750 permanent and 1300 daily wagers who are facing starvation.