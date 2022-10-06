Over 300 kanal land retrieved in Bandipora

The drive was conducted after receiving a number of complaints from the inhabitants of the locality and the field reports of revenue officials. Assistant Commissioner Revenue Parvaiz Rahim, tehsildar Bandipora, and Naib Tehsildar were also present in the squad.

While commenting on the drive, DC Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad said ,these drives shall continue till all land is retrieved from the encroachers.

Dr Owais appealed to the general public for their cooperation and support to curb this menace of encroachment.

The general public of the area appreciated the efforts of the district administration in conducting these drives.