‘Overstepping authority’: Govt pulls up CEOs, ZEOs over merger of schools

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has pulled up Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) for overstepping their jurisdictional authority in ordering merger of government schools.

The government has also withdrawn all the orders issued by CEOs and ZEOs for unauthorised clubbing of schools in their respective jurisdictions.

In a circular issued by Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), the department has said the competent authority for clubbing or merger of schools was the government.