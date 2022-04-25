‘Overstepping authority’: Govt pulls up CEOs, ZEOs over merger of schools

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has pulled up Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) for overstepping their jurisdictional authority in ordering merger of government schools.
The government has also withdrawn all the orders issued by CEOs and ZEOs for unauthorised clubbing of schools in their respective jurisdictions.
In a circular issued by Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), the department has said the competent authority for clubbing or merger of schools was the government.
“It has been observed that CEOs and ZEOs on their own issue orders for clubbing and merger of schools,” the DSEK circular reads.
“Issuance of such orders is sheer misuse of official authority and overstepping of jurisdictional authority by the delinquent officers,” it reads.
The department has pulled up all the CEOs and ZEOs and put them under strict instructions not to issue any order regarding clubbing or merger of the government schools.
“Order No: CEO/A/II/3909-14/22 Dated: 20/04/2022 issued by CEO Anantnag and Order No: ZEO/K/135/22 Dated: 26/02/2022 issued by ZEO Kulgam are hereby rescinded ab-initio,” the circular reads.
The department has further said that any other clubbing or merger orders issued without express approval of the competent authority are deemed to have been withdrawn as well.
“CEO Anantnag and ZEO Kulgam shall explain under what circumstance they have issued such orders,” the DSEK circular reads.
Notably, the School Education Department (SED) recently decided to merge around 700 government schools for having meager enrollment of students.
In a meeting convened by the Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh, the department decided that the Primary Schools with zero or less than three students will be merged with the nearest possible school keeping in view the access aspect with the co-operation of PRIs.
The decision was taken to acquire the optimum Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in schools by a justified distribution of teachers and other resources.
Following the order for merger of schools with low enrollment, the government has decided to engage the surplus teachers to address the subject needs of the adjoining schools.