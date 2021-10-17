Overwhelming progress in social sector schemes: LG Manoj Sinha

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that overwhelming progress had been made in the social sector schemes in J&K.

The LG visited Ganderbal and reviewed the developmental scenario in the district.

He took detailed assessment of the status of implementation of various central and J&K government schemes, besides assessing the performance metrics of different departments.

Taking note of the overwhelming progress made in the implementation of various social sector schemes, he complimented the Deputy Commissioner, Krittika Jyotsana and her team and directed for 100 percent saturation of various initiatives and measures taken by the Government so that maximum benefits percolate to the deserving and needy.

The Lt Governor directed all the concerned departments to redouble their efforts and strive for saturation of all Central and J&K-level social security and welfare schemes.

He said that these schemes are launched with the purpose to improve the socio-economic condition of the people.

Observing that the infrastructure projects are being completed at a remarkably brisk pace, the Lt Governor instructed officials for furthering pro-active and people-centric governance to bring about a qualitative improvement in the quality of life, and ease of living of people.

“Timely implementation is the key to sustainable development. No delay will be acceptable,” he said.

Two senior officials of the Jal Shakti Department, Superintending Engineer, and Technical officer were attached for unwarranted delay in implementation of various projects.