PAGD condemns summoning of Mehbooba’s mother by ED

Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Wednesday condemned the summoning of the mother of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti by the Enforcement Directorate.

“The summoning of widow of former Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is highly humiliating and there are not enough words to condemn such coercive acts,” PAGD spokesman M Y Tarigami said in a statement.

The alliance said GulshanNazir is an old and frail woman and summoning her is nothing but pressure tactics of the government.