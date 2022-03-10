PAGD failed to provide roadmap for restoration of Art 370: PC

Sopore: Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Thursday said that the sole objective of the main constituent parties in the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was to gain power and safeguard their interests at the cost of the interests of the people of J&K.
A statement of PC issued here said that addressing the PC’s workers convention in Nowpora Kalan area of Sopore, Vakil said that the people of J&K had realised the hollow promises of National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to fight for the identity and special status of J&K.
“PAGD was ostensibly formed to fight for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood of J&K. A considerable time has passed since its creation but we are yet to see a clear roadmap for fulfilling its stated objectives,” he said. “NC and PDP are speaking in different voices and in the interest of their respective parties and not in the interest of J&K.”