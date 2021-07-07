PAGD was formed to secure DDC seats: BJP

Srinagar: BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) Wednesday said that the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed to secure seats in the District Development Council (DDC) elections.

Addressing a news conference, BJP's J&K unit's General Secretary Vibodh Gupta said that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the worst affected after joining hands with other political parties to form PAGD.

He said that it was National Conference (NC) that had secured the ground after forging an alliance.