PAGD was formed to secure DDC seats: BJP

Srinagar: BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) Wednesday said that the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed to secure seats in the District Development Council (DDC) elections.
Addressing a news conference, BJP's J&K unit's General Secretary Vibodh Gupta said that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the worst affected after joining hands with other political parties to form PAGD.
He said that it was National Conference (NC) that had secured the ground after forging an alliance.
“PDP has realized that it has lost its ground after entering into an alliance with other parties and thus has been keeping itself away from PAGD,” Gupta said. "There is a need to realise that PAGD was formed for political interests."
However, he refused to talk about the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summon to Mehbooba Mufti’s mother saying that only ED could talk about it.
Gupta said that Kashmir since 1990 had witnessed only militancy, stone pelting and other things and those responsible should seek forgiveness from the people.
“Kashmir is heading towards peace. Stone pelting has almost ended. Militancy is about to end. Chart of shutdowns by separatists have also ended. The hotels are jam-packed. It is a happy moment for the people of Kashmir,” he said.
Gupta said that there was a time when the people in Kashmir used to talk about Yasin Malik and Shabir Shah, but the situation had changed as they were now talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Such is the situation that even a minor girl is sharing her complaint with the Prime Minister through a video, which went viral recently," he said.
About the unemployment, Gupta said that the issue could be resolved only after the private sector witnesses an increase here.