Pak intruder shot at LoC, hospitalised in injured condition

Rajouri: Army on Sunday shot at a Pakistani intruder who was later detained in injured condition and has been hospitalised in Army Hospital Rajouri.
During initial investigation, it has come to fore that accused made this intrusion for second time as earlier he was arrested in 2016 and remained in jail for 26 months.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Muhammad Aslam said that on Sunday morning, army troops on Line of Control in Sehar Makri area of Nowshera noticed a suspicious movement of an infiltrator who was challenged but he started to run.
On this the intruder was fired upon and was then intercepted in injured condition, SSP Rajouri said.
He was provided medical facilities in local army establishment and has now shifted in Army Hospital Rajouri, SSP added.
The injured is responding to the treatment, SSP further stated.
The investigation of the matter and questioning of the infiltrator will be conducted accordingly, the SSP added.
Meanwhile, official sources stated that this is second time when this man made an intrusion attempt on Line of Control as earlier he was captured during intrusion in 2016 and was repatriated after a jail period of 26 months.
The intruder has been identified as Tabarak Hussain son of Mistri Malik resident of Sabzakote, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
Official sources stated that this man was earlier apprehended on April, 25 2016 at around 6:30 pm as he was trying to intrude alongwith his young brother from Line of Control in Jhanger area.
“ On April 25, 2016, Indian Army troops observed movement of three suspects trying to intrude the LoC however only two suspects could be apprehended who were Tabarak Hussain (26) son of Mistri Malik resident of Sabzkot, District Kotli, POK and his younger brother Haron Ali (15) son of Mistri Malik resident of Sabzkot, District Kotli, POK,”they said.
Official sources stated that during 2016, it was learnt that Tabarak was trained as guide of infiltrators and also trained to acquire enemy information. It was also learnt in 2016 that Tabarak was in contact with a group of terrorists and after his arrest that year, he underwent approximately 26 months of prison sentence after which Tabarak alongwith his younger brother were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border, Amritsar.
Official sources further divulged that again on in December 2019, Tabarak’s another younger brother Muhammad Sayeed was apprehended by army in the area of Sehar Makdi where Tarabak Hussain has been shot today.
“Arrest of Tabarak today in the same area where from he was infiltrating alongwith his younger brother in 2016 and the area from where his brother was arrested in 2019 is a clear indication that they are upto something,” the official sources stated.
They further informed that the intruder arrested today was found under influence of drugs and was also raising hue and cry for help when he was shot at.
“ He raised slogans of help for his friends and companions which shows that some other men were following him.” the official sources said.
They added that other body features of intruder indicate that he was in touch with terror handlers across.
“We have strong apprehension that this man was intruding from Line of Control with an aim of terror act and could have been plotting to carry a Fidayeen strike and there is a suspicion that he could have been provided with arms and ammunition anywhere in hinterland.” the official sources stated.