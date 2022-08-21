Pak intruder shot at LoC, hospitalised in injured condition

Rajouri: Army on Sunday shot at a Pakistani intruder who was later detained in injured condition and has been hospitalised in Army Hospital Rajouri.

During initial investigation, it has come to fore that accused made this intrusion for second time as earlier he was arrested in 2016 and remained in jail for 26 months.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Muhammad Aslam said that on Sunday morning, army troops on Line of Control in Sehar Makri area of Nowshera noticed a suspicious movement of an infiltrator who was challenged but he started to run.

On this the intruder was fired upon and was then intercepted in injured condition, SSP Rajouri said.

He was provided medical facilities in local army establishment and has now shifted in Army Hospital Rajouri, SSP added.

The injured is responding to the treatment, SSP further stated.

The investigation of the matter and questioning of the infiltrator will be conducted accordingly, the SSP added.