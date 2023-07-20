Pall of gloom descends on Charar-e-Sharief | Family loses lone breadwinner in Pulwama terror attack

Charar-e-Sharief (Budgam): A pall of gloom has descended on sleepy hamlet of Budgam of central Kashmir here as one of the family of this village lost their only breadwinner in terrorist attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday.

Imran Yousuf Wani (22), a casual labourer in Forest Department of this Munu village was grievously injured in a terrorist attack at Bangender Bridge in Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The terrorists fired upon two employees, who had laid a checkpoint to apprehend the timber smugglers near Bangender Bridge falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajpora in district Pulwama. They were injured and were evacuated hospital. Imran Yousuf succumbed to his grievous injuries as he received bullet in thigh damaging his arteries. The family according revenue officials is living Below Poverty Line. Imran Yousuf born in 1999, was recruited in Forest Department in 2014 as casual labourer and was getting meagre salary of Rs 8000 from the department.

The family has mostly seen distressing movements. Imran Yousuf was living with his step mother, father and unmarried sister. He has lost his mother way back and parents are aged and ailing. “ The whole village is shell shocked. Imran Yousuf was only breadwinner for mother, father and sister,” a group of mourners who have gathered here to condole the death said. “ Now living for this family will more distressful.”

“It is an unfortunate reality that terrorist groups have been targeting unarmed civilians,” Abdul Samad, a villager. “ These acts of violence have resulted in the loss of innocent lives and have caused immense suffering to the people living in Kashmir.”

One of his cousins who wished not to be named said that Imran Yousuf was performing his duty- that too on meagre renumeration. “We must condemn such acts of terrorism in strongest terms,” he said adding that only father know when he loses a son to bullets. “Such acts of terrorism do not represent the views or aspirations of the majority of people in any region.”

Abdul Sunbhan another villager said that the death of Imran Yousuf at the hands of terrorist is yet another murder in a series of attacks on the innocent people in Kashmir Valley. “We must come together and foil these nefarious designs as they are enemies. “Governments and civil society must work together to counter extremist narratives and ideologies that fuel terrorism.”

The family is hopeful that Government led by LG Manoj Sinha will rehabilitate them. “ Now we have all hopes on LG sahib,” the family said adding that they can’t get their ward back mow. “ Rehabilitation by LG Sahib will help us in living a peaceful life.”