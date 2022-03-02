Panchayat members fight over streetlights

Bandipora: An issue over streetlights turned into a scuffle between two groups of Panchayat members in Bandipora district’s Nesbal village resulting in injuries to at least four persons including a Sarpanch.

According to eyewitnesses, two groups of Panchayat members were attending a Gram Sabha in the Tengpora area of Nesbal in the Sumbal division when one of the group members raised objections over the installation of streetlights.