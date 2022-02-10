Panel to draft module for capacity building of Registrars, Sub-Registrars

Jammu: A five-member panel will evaluate and draft a module for capacity building of Registrars, Sub-Registrars and their supporting staff in the Revenue Department.
Commissioner Secretary Revenue Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Thursday sanctioned the constitution of the committee “for evaluating and drafting of the suitable module” in this connection.
The panel would work out the requirements of the department- infrastructural, legal, technological and ease of convenience.
The committee would have Inspector General of Registration (IGR) J&K Arshad Ayub as chairman while AIGR Kashmir Sajad Hussain; SDM Kokernag Sarib Saharan; SDM Vijaypur Vinay Kumar, and any other member of the Registration Department to be co-opted by the chairman will be its members.
As per the terms and reference of the committee, it woulf consult Institutes including IMPARD and states for emulating their best practices; obtain feedback from all concerned quarters including legal fraternity.
It would devise a module and share with IMPARD and other institutes for roll out. It will also devise a training module with identification of master trainers in the department.