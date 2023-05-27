Panic grips Banihal area as wild bear strays into school premises

Ramban: Panic gripped Banihal area after a wild bear was spotted straying on the premises of Government Higher Secondary School Boys, Banihal Saturday morning.

Sources said that a black bear was spotted around 9 am on the school premises located in the middle of Banihal town. They said soon after getting the information, Police and wildlife department teams reached the spot to capture the bear. The animal however fled from the spot into surrounding bushes and disappeared.

However, wildlife department teams fanned out in the area and launched a large-scale search operation for tracing and capturing the bear.