Panic in Uri after leopard takes away minor boy

Baramulla: A minor boy was taken away by a leopard outside his home in Dhanisyeda area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district police said.

The boy has been identified as Syed Ali Hussain, 6, resident of Dhanisyeda Uri. The incident happened when the boy had stepped out of his home and was pounced upon by a leopard who took him away to the nearby forests.

As the news of the incident spread in the area, scores of people rushed to the nearby forests and started searches. “So far we are unable to trace the missing boy,” said a local resident over the phone.