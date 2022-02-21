Parents, stakeholders call for fun-based activities in Kashmir schools

Srinagar: The parents and the stakeholders Monday called for the adoption of a play-way method of teaching in schools for the children as the educational institutions were scheduled to reopen for routine academic activities from February 28.
The parents have asked the schools to provide breathing time for the school-going children till they adopt themselves to routine schooling.
The move comes after some schools have framed the timetable for schools and fixed schedules for home assignments of the kids.
“Let them rejoin and rejoice for a few weeks before schools grip them tight with academic assignments and evaluation,” said Anees Ahmad, a parent from Srinagar.
Some schools have circulated the daily timetable with the parents of the students which mentions daily home assignments.
The schools have divided students of one class into two groups that would attend classes on alternate days.
“As per the schedule, the school has decided to hold an offline class for one group while the other group will be given home assignments for every subject which they have to complete within a day,” said Irfan Ahmad, a parent from Dalgate, Srinagar.
Experts said that schools should not make the reopening of schools a transition from the detention centre to the concentration camp.
They said that the schools should rehabilitate school-going children who missed to live carefree with their mates and friends in the school environment and remain glued to virtual media for more than two years.
“The school children are in a transition phase. They are in a new world as the kid who was enrolled in kindergarten will join normal schooling after two years and will directly join class 2nd or 3rd primary. Their experience and behavior will be the same as what was expected in their kindergarten class. Schools should not make the environment hostile for them,” said HoD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar, Dr Saleem Ahmad Khan. “The students remained in touch with teachers virtually without any peer group. So instead of rushing to assignments and unit tests, the schools should organise counseling sessions and adopt a play way method of teaching for them.”
He said that there was no proper two-way communication between the students and teachers during the prolonged closure of schools.
“Schools should give at least two weeks to students to adjust with a peer group. Instead of unit tests and assignments, schools should focus on the physical activities of children,” Dr Khan said.
Chairman Private School Association J&K (PSAJK) Ghulam Nabi Var said that the schools would ensure that students are provided a favourable atmosphere till they adjust to routine schooling.
“All schools have been instructed not to force the students to purchase winter uniforms given the prevailing circumstances,” he said.
Var said the children should be encouraged, appreciated, and provided a warm atmosphere in schools.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Bishwajit Kumar Singh said that the students would join schools after a long time and should not be put under any sort of pressure.
“We had already conveyed to all schools about it but we will also issue formal directions regarding it,” he said.