Parents, stakeholders call for fun-based activities in Kashmir schools

The move comes after some schools have framed the timetable for schools and fixed schedules for home assignments of the kids.

“Let them rejoin and rejoice for a few weeks before schools grip them tight with academic assignments and evaluation,” said Anees Ahmad, a parent from Srinagar.

Some schools have circulated the daily timetable with the parents of the students which mentions daily home assignments.

The schools have divided students of one class into two groups that would attend classes on alternate days.