Pargal encounter | Injured army personnel succumbs

Rajouri: An army personnel who sustained critical injuries during August 11 encounter in Pargal area of Darhal succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Army Command Hospital.

A wreath laying ceremony was conducted in which tributes were paid to the martyred personnel.

Officials said that army man identified as Hav Satyapal had sustained injuries in encounter that broke out between Army and terrorists at Pargal army post in Darhal area of Rajouri.