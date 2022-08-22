Pargal encounter | Injured army personnel succumbs

Rajouri: An army personnel who sustained critical injuries during August 11 encounter in Pargal area of Darhal succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Army Command Hospital.
A wreath laying ceremony was conducted in which tributes were paid to the martyred personnel.
Officials said that army man identified as Hav Satyapal had sustained injuries in encounter that broke out between Army and terrorists at Pargal army post in Darhal area of Rajouri.
This encounter took place in the morning hours of August 11 after a group of two fidayeen terrorists carried out a strike on the army camp which was however repulsed by alert troops leading to a gun fight in which both the terrorist were eliminated. But one army officer among two personnel sustained injuries where as four personnel including a JCO got killed.
Hav Satyapal was under treatment in Command Hospital of Indian Army from last 11 days where he succumbed on Monday.
Army on the other hand stated that a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held in which Armys' Northern Command Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks paid homage with full military honours to the braveheart Hav Satyapal who succumbed to his injuries and also fought gallantly during the terrorist attack in Rajouri sector.