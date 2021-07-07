Parliamentary Standing Committee begins its 2-day Kashmir tour

Srinagar: An 18-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children and Youth and Sports Wednesday began its study tour here and interacted with various educational and bank heads to get feedback with regard to its subject matter.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee is on a two-day tour to J&K where the members from both the houses of Parliament (RajyaSabha and LokSabha) would meet several stakeholders to receive feedback on the subject matter of the committee.

At National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, Director NIT, Prof RakeshSehgal gave a presentation on the background of the premier educational institute while briefing the committee members about its academic and research capacities, hostel, and health facilities, center of excellence, collaborations and MOUs at national and international level, besides sports facilities for students and ongoing infrastructural projects being created under PMDP.