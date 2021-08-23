Parliamentary Standing Committee reviews centrally-sponsored projects

Anantnag: A 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by Chairman Jagdambika Pal Monday took stock of the implementation of centrally-sponsored projects besides assessing status of utilisation of funds.

The committee also visited the multilevel car parking Janglat Mandi and sewerage plant Pahalgam.

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta apprised the committee of various development works taken up under AMRUT and other centrally-sponsored schemes.

Interacting with the media, chairman of the committee Jagdambika Pal said that the purpose of their visit was to review the pace and status of the ongoing centrally-sponsored projects.

He expressed satisfaction over the status of execution of works taken up so far saying that this centrally-located multilevel car parking Janglat Mandi having capacity of 200 cars would ensure proper traffic management besides minimising road congestion in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Piyush Singla, Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir Mathora Masoom, ADDC, ADC, SSP, President MC Anantnag, SE R&B, Executive Engineer R&B and other concerned officers of the district were also present on the occasion.