Parmar reviews flood management plan for Jhelum, Tawi

Jammu: Principal Secretary, I&FC Department, Ashok Kumar Parmar on Wednesday held a meeting to review the flood management works of the Jhelum and Tawi rivers here being taken under Prime Minister’s Development Plan (PMDP).

The meeting was attended by Secretary Technical (PWD), Joint Director (E&S), Jal Shakti and SE Hydraulic Circle Srinagar.

The Principal Secretary enquired from the officers about various components of this vital project. He took cognizance of the pending works and the reasons thereof. He maintained that all the works are of essential nature and should be taken in hand for early completion.