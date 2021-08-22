Parra moves High Court over similarity of charges

In his petition, the counsel termed the framing of charges by the designated court in Srinagar on the charge-sheet filed by the CIK a “mechanical exercise” and referred to judgments of the Supreme Court “wherein a word of caution has been administered to the trial courts to carefully examine the evidence and after analysing the same frame charge under the rigorous scheme of UAPA”.

The counsel also mentioned that the FIR by the CIK was “clearly tainted with the vice of malice in law, having been registered only to attain a collateral purpose of detaining the petitioner (Parra) illegally and unlawfully being in blatant abuse of police power, violating with impunity the constitutional guarantees guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India”.

Article 21 says that no person should be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law.

Reyaz submitted before the HC that the “impugned investigation and prosecution in the present case, if allowed to continue, would not only offend against the very mandate of constitutional guarantee guaranteed to the petitioner under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India but is also sure to result into the grave miscarriage of justice”.

“Therefore, to prevent the miscarriage of justice from being perpetuated the impugned FIR as well as the impugned investigation initiated and commenced against the petitioner in pursuance thereto, is liable to be quashed,” he submitted.

Article 14 says that the State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.