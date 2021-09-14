Participants of Hindi Diwas celebrations pledge love for languages

Srinagar: “Forcing someone to learn a language could be quite counterproductive,” B K Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, said at the Hindi Diwas celebratory function organised by the “Education in Languages” Wing of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) at the auditorium of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh here today, said a statement. Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 every year to celebrate its popularity and mark its adoption in the Devanagari script as one of the official languages of India.

“It’s the love for the language that can be a defining factor in its acquisition,” Singh told the audience via a Zoom meeting. “Language offers the most direct link to other cultures, and nurtures an admiration for their traditions, religions, arts, and their history.” Hindi, Singh said, is the second most spoken language in the world after Mandarin Chinese. “With over half a billion people speaking this wonderful language worldwide, it should become a natural choice for a student to learn it,” he remarked.

Earlier, Director SCERT, Prof Veena Pandita, while welcoming the participants to the celebration said that Hindi, apart from being our national language, holds its own dignified importance at the international level also. She also participated in the program via Zoom.

“Students from Russia, Japan, and the United States are always eager and ready to come to India to know our language and culture,” Prof Pandita said. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, every class of person speaks and understands Hindi language easily.”

Dr Bhartendu Kumar Pathak, Assistant Professor, Department of Hindi, University of Kashmir, impressed upon learning Hindi language to stay connected with the rest of India in a more meaningful manner.

“The biggest advantage of learning Hindi is that it enables wider communication with a large number of people in India and, in turn, it can help generate trade and ideas.” According to Dr Pathak, the situation here has improved a great deal and it was paramount that Hindi picked pace in Kashmir. Prof Syed Shabana Shabir, who teaches Hindi at the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) Srinagar, spoke on the objectives of teaching Hindi at different levels. “One of the main objectives of teaching Hindi is to create an interest among the students in the language and literature and also to master the art of communication” Prof Shabana said. “Hindi is the national language of India so students should be motivated to study this language.”