Parvaz 2022 Talent Hunt Cum Scholarship Test | MissionE gives away cash prizes of Rs 3 lakh to top 3 position holders

Dr Balkhi impressed upon the students to concentrate on their career building, grow into people friendly professionals and simultaneously generate awareness against evils like drug addiction.

The other speakers also counseled the students to be stead fast and honest in their career building and stay away from drug addiction that is eating away the essence of life. Dr Balkhi distributed the cash prizes on the occasion.

Sabiya Amin won the biggest cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh followed by Mueed Nisar with cash prize of Rs one lakh and Rutba Shah with the cash prize of Rs 50,000. The first time ever mega scholarships cum cash prizes event was held in three phases and thousands of students had participated in the event.

It was a scholarship programme worth millions of rupees for meritorious students of the valley. Thousands of students from across the valley competed for the cash prizes and scholarships.