Parvaz 2022 Talent Hunt Cum Scholarship Test | MissionE gives away cash prizes of Rs 3 lakh to top 3 position holders

Srinagar: MissionE organised an impressive function at main campus at Rajbagh to felicitate the winners of the Parvaz 2022, a Talent Hunt Cum Scholarship Test.
The test was conducted jointly by MissionE and Greater Kashmir Communications in collaboration with 93.5 Red FM Srinagar. The function was attended by senior officials from the administration that included ADC Srinagar Syed Hanief Balkhi, SP Security Khalid Khan, PRO to Advisor Farooq Khan, Hilal Ahmad, G N VAR Chairman and Reyaz Majid General Secretary Coaching Centres Association of Kashmir (CCAK), a press release said.
Dr Balkhi impressed upon the students to concentrate on their career building, grow into people friendly professionals and simultaneously generate awareness against evils like drug addiction.
The other speakers also counseled the students to be stead fast and honest in their career building and stay away from drug addiction that is eating away the essence of life. Dr Balkhi distributed the cash prizes on the occasion.
Sabiya Amin won the biggest cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh followed by Mueed Nisar with cash prize of Rs one lakh and Rutba Shah with the cash prize of Rs 50,000. The first time ever mega scholarships cum cash prizes event was held in three phases and thousands of students had participated in the event.
It was a scholarship programme worth millions of rupees for meritorious students of the valley. Thousands of students from across the valley competed for the cash prizes and scholarships.
Speaking about the event the Chairman MissionE, Hamid Mufti said that it was a matter of pride for MissionE to be partnering with Greater Kashmir Communications and 93.5 Red FM in this social responsibility event for the motivation and inspiration of youth. He said that the institution conducted the event in collaboration with the mega players as a part of its social responsibility.
The event was aimed at providing best quality education to meritorious students at affordable costs through handsome scholarships, scholarships worth Rs 80 lakhs to meritorious students and three mega cash prizes were given. The tests were conducted on December 18 for NEET and JEE aspirants and 19 December, 2021 for those opting for class 11.
For class 12 the scholarship test was held on February 13, 2022 . Elaborating the need and importance of scholarships Hamid Mufti said that Scholarships are to reward students for academic achievement and educational programs.
Whether preparing for competitive exams like NEET and JEE or studying in senior secondary school, the scholarship is meant to empower learners to achieve new abilities. Furthermore, earning a scholarship can open the way to various educational courses and admissions in professional colleges.
The education system of Kashmir has a lot of challenges as the number of professional colleges is limited due to which the level of competition is very high. The test enables students to know where exactly do they stand and how much effort is required to succeed in the competitive exams.
The benefits of scholarships are huge and worth the time and effort. Winning scholarships fills the students with confidence and changes their approach to life.
It encourages optimism and Philanthropic spirit in them and when they grow up into professionals they always help others and those who need financial assistance.