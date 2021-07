Rajouri: Passengers travelling in a car had a narrow escape when the vehicle came under a landslide on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway.

The landslide took place at Thandapani near Sunderbani town located on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch NH-144A.

Officials said that a car (JK11C 5313) was on way to Rajouri from Jammu when the landslide occured and the vehicle got hit with big boulders and slide debris.

However, officials said, the passengers in the car had a narrow escape and remained unhurt.