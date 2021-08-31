Pathetic condition of inner roads irks Handwara villagers

Kupwara: The residents of Budkoot in Handwara Tuesday demanded macadamisation of their link roads.

The residents said that all the link roads of their village were in a dilapidated condition and the concerned department was doing nothing for their renovation.

They said that the inner link roads had not been repaired even after approaching the concerned authorities several times.

The residents said that the roads were in shambles, giving a tough time to the commuters.

They said that the roads were dotted with potholes at multiple spots.

The residents said that they had brought this issue to the notice of the concerned department many times but nothing concrete had materialised after a passage of several years.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B), Handwara Division, Sohail Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the main link road of Budkoot had been renovated this year.

“We will be macadamising all the link roads of Budkoot next year,” he said.