Pathetic road condition irks Kupwara villagers

Locals said that the patch from Government Middle School Gujar Nar to Nika Mohalla was in the worst condition. “Whenever there is a little drizzle, the patch presents a stream-like look and locals are forced to wade through the water to reach their houses,” a resident said.

The residents said that they had brought this issue to the notice of the concerned department many times but nothing concrete had materialised even after a passage of several years.

They said that since macadamisation of roads was in full swing across Kashmir, it would be appropriate to macadamise their road too.

The residents sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din and Executive Engineer Roads & Buildings (R&B) Handwara Division for the timely redress of their grievances.

Similarly, the residents of Al Mustafa Colony, Handwara had earlier this month expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to repair the inner link roads. The residents of Rajpora and adjacent villages had also protested against the failure to repair and macadamise Zachaldara-Satkoji road.

Last month the residents of Bungam, Handwara had expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to renovate the inner link roads.