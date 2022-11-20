Pattan residents anguished over lack of basic amenities

Baramulla: The residents of Chak Jamal Mir, in Pattan area of Baramulla district have expressed their anguish over the lack of basic amenities in the area.

A group of residents while highlighting their problems said that the entire village is without drinking water from last several weeks. They said in the absence of drinking water, the local residents are forced to fetch tap water from polluted streams which has potential to outbreak waterborne diseases.

Ishtiyaq Ahmad, a local residents said that in the absence of drinking water, the local population is subjected to severe hardships. “With the onset of winter, we have been pushed to extreme hardship. Our woman folk are forced to get water from nearby streams in hand-cot which affects their daily routine besides adds to their already loaded schedule,” adds Ishtiyaq.