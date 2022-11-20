Pattan residents anguished over lack of basic amenities

Baramulla: The residents of Chak Jamal Mir, in Pattan area of Baramulla district have expressed their anguish over the lack of basic amenities in the area.
A group of residents while highlighting their problems said that the entire village is without drinking water from last several weeks. They said in the absence of drinking water, the local residents are forced to fetch tap water from polluted streams which has potential to outbreak waterborne diseases.
Ishtiyaq Ahmad, a local residents said that in the absence of drinking water, the local population is subjected to severe hardships. “With the onset of winter, we have been pushed to extreme hardship. Our woman folk are forced to get water from nearby streams in hand-cot which affects their daily routine besides adds to their already loaded schedule,” adds Ishtiyaq.
The locals while blaming the administration for their plight said that the area has been deprived of all such facilities which a common person enjoys in rest of the district. They said that even the only Government Primary school operating since decades had not been upgraded yet forcing students of this area to either move to neighbouring village Palhallan or Pattan, which becomes inconvenient to scores of students who belong to Below Poverty line category.
“Despite our repeated pleas, the school was not upgraded. The result is that scores of students after passing class 5th are unable to continue their studies as they have to move to neighbouring villages which is not less than three kilometre's,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Chak Jamal Mir village.
The village is just three kilometres away from neighbouring village Palhallan. The absence of basic amenities despite being close to the Pattan town has disappointed many in the area.
They said even the roads in the village are in shambles. They added that though macadamisation process was started in the area, however, a large portion of road stretch has been left out which further adds to common people’s woes.
While pining hope on the Baramulla district administration that their grievances shall be addressed without further delay, the locals said that the area is facing too many problems and need immediate attention of the authority.
“We have already brought issue in to the notice of the Baramulla district administration. We hope the matter will be looked in to on priority basis so that locals here have access to basic amenity,” said Master Abdul Rashid.