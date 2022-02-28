Pattan residents appeal authorities to macadamise roads

Baramulla: The residents of Tilgam Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Monday urged the authorities to start macadamisation of roads in the area so that people do not face hardships.
A group of locals from Pandit Mohalla Tilgam said that the road stretch passing in the area was completely damaged and following the bad condition of the road, locals were unable to pass through the area and had to take an alternate route to reach their destinations.
“The road is completely damaged. The deteriorating condition of the road has turned this road stretch muddy and swampy. The road remains waterlogged besides huge potholes on the road make the movement of the pedestrians difficult,” they said.
Khursheed Ahmad, a local said that for the past 6 years, the R&B Department did not repair the road resulting in potholes becoming bigger.
“The road is no more motorable,” he said and urged the authorities to look into their grievance.