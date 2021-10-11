Pattan, Tangmarg residents demand macadamisation of dilapidated roads

Baramulla: The residents of Tilgam, Pattan and Khaiepora, Tangmarg Monday threatened massive protests if their demand of macadamisation of dilapidated roads was not fulfilled.

The residents said that the road from Hyderbeigh, Pattan to Khaiepora, Tangmarg and Tilgam was in a dilapidated condition, creating hardships for people from over 21 villages.

The locals said that half of Khaipora village falls in R&B division Tangmarg while a major portion of it falls in R&B sub division Pattan.

They said that due to the control of two sub divisions, there was lack of synergy between the two departments, affecting the macadamisation of roads.

“Khaiepora area is a clear example of lack of coordination between two sub-divisions of R&B. The result is that a major road stretch in the area is without macadamisation for the past few years. The residents of several villages located along the Khaiepora-Tangmarg road are facing immense issues,” said Muhammad Ashraf of Khaiepora village.

Expressing disappointment, Tilgam panchayat head Hilal Ahmad said that the R&B department had four years ago started widening of the 9-km Hyderbeig-Tilgam road.

He said that during the past four years, the condition of the road had deteriorated so much that transporters had stopped their service to the area.

Sarpanch Tilgam, Hilal Ahmad said, “On the pretext of road widening, the authorities are not carrying any macadamisation of the road, worsening the already dilapidated road’s condition. Huge potholes have prompted the traffic service providers to stop their service. The entire population here is facing immense hardships.”