Pattan villagers protest drinking water shortage
Baramulla: The residents of several villages in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have complained of severe shortage of drinking water.
The residents of Sultanpora village hit the streets on Monday against the potable water scarcity and urged the authorities to ensure regular supply of drinking water.
Raising slogans against the PHE authorities, the protesters said that the shortage of drinking water had forced them to fetch water from polluted streams.
“We are drinking water from polluted streams as the Department of PHE has failed to supply drinking water to us. In the scorching heat, we have to fetch water from the stream which is polluted and has potential to spread water-borne diseases in the area,” said Taja Begum, a protestor at Sultanpora Pattan.
Reports of tap water scarcity have been pouring in from several other villages of the area.
The residents of Chanderhama village while lashing at the authorities said that they had been demanding proper tap water supply for the past several years. They said that with the onset of peak summer this year, they had been continuously deprived of the potable water which had affected their daily lives.
“The issue of proper drinking water in our village is long pending one. Despite our repeated pleas, our demands have not been met. We again request the Baramulla district administration to ensure that the village is no more denied of this basic facility,” said Abdul Majeed of Chanderhama Pattan.
Meanwhile, residents of Mattipora, Indergam and several other villages too complained of drinking water scarcity in the area and urged the authorities to ensure water supply was provided to the affected villages.