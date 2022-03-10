Patwari, Chowkidar arrested for accepting bribe: ACB

The statement said ACB said that it received a written complaint wherein the complainant alleged that the Patwari and the Chowkidar were demanding Rs 10,000 as a bribe for issuance of Fardi Naqsha Intikhaab of land in favour of the complainant.

It said that on the receipt of the complaint, a case under FIR No 08/2022 under Section 7 of the PC Act 1988 read with 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar.