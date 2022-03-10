Patwari, Chowkidar arrested for accepting bribe: ACB

Srinagar: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday arrested a Patwari and a Chowkidar for accepting a bribe.
A statement of ACB issued here said that it trapped and arrested Patwari, Halqa Brein Nishat, Srinagar Asif Farooq Wani, and Chowkidar Nazir Ahmad Dar for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for issuance of Fardi Naqsha Intikhaab.
The statement said ACB said that it received a written complaint wherein the complainant alleged that the Patwari and the Chowkidar were demanding Rs 10,000 as a bribe for issuance of Fardi Naqsha Intikhaab of land in favour of the complainant.
It said that on the receipt of the complaint, a case under FIR No 08/2022 under Section 7 of the PC Act 1988 read with 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar.
“During the investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Chowkidar while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 on behalf of the Patwari from the complainant. Both the accused were arrested and taken into custody by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses,” the ACB statement said.